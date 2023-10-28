Seven-wicket win for TN women

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu romped to a seven-wicket win over Saurashtra in the fifth round of the Group B of the fifth round of the BCCI senior women’s T20 tournament in Vadodara on Thursday. Opting to field, TN restricted Saurashtra to 96 for six with leg-spinner SB Keerthana taking three for 19. In response, TN’s debutant G Kamalini (39) and L Nethra (36) rose to the occasion to guide their team to an easy win with 10 balls to spare.

Saurashtra 96/6 in 20 overs (Palak Patel 38, SB Keerthana 3/19) lost to Tamil Nadu 100/3 in 18.2 overs (G Kamalini 39, L Nethra 36, Pooja Modhwadia 3/14)