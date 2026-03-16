Seven-wicket win for Friends CC

BRIEF SCORES: I-Division: Captain CC 139 in 31.1 overs (R Gokulakrishnanan 47, D Sathishkumar 3/19, S Abhishek 3/14) lost to Valavanur CC 140/3 in 23.2 overs (A Parthipan 77); Sachin Bro. CC 162 in 27 overs (S Manikandan 3/17, E Arunkumar 3/26) lost to Friends CC165/3 20.5 overs (E Arun Kumar 52*, G Sri Rangan 42)

II-DIVISION: Mundiyampakkam CC 107 in 16.2 overs (S Sethupathy 3/21, M Yathi Yadav 3/35, B Kalaiarasan 3/10) lost to Sakthi CC 108/6 in 17 overs (M Yathi Yadav 34*)

III-DIVISION: Evergreen CC 119 in 24.1 overs (A Prabhakaran 52*, E Durai Raj3/21, N Hariharan 4/22) lost to SRTCA 125/7 in 21.4 overs (S Kalaivendan 46, B Surendhar 3/23)