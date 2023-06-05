Sethu, Kumar and Goud clinch a double each

COIMBATORE: Rajiv Sethu, Mathana Kumar and Vignesh Goud notched up a double each in their respective categories as the Rolon Round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 concluded on Sunday at the Kari Motor Speedway here.

Sethu of RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate, determined to resurrect a sagging career, swept the honours in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category while Pacer Yamaha’s Kumar did the same in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open class. Both had won their respective Race 1 on Saturday quite comfortably and it was a virtual re-run in the second outing on Sunday.

After coming up trumps, Sethu, who has had an up and down run in recent years, said: “This double means a lot to me. I won just one race last season (in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open category). And now, I have started 2023 with two wins. In a way, the weekend could be a turning point in my career.”

Goud from Race’ists Motorcycle Club was equally commanding, in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category, while Lani Fernandez of RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate took the honours in the Girls (Stock 165cc) class after starting from P5 on the grid.

RESULTS (PROVISIONAL):Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open: Race 2: 1. Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate) (17 minutes, 10.905 seconds); 2. Sarthak Chavan (Petronas TVS Racing) (17:15.035); 3. Rahil Pillarisetty (KTM Gusto Racing) (17:18.203). Pro-Stock 165cc Open: Race 2: 1. Mathana Kumar (Pacer Yamaha) (18:16.308); 2. Chiranth Vishwanath (Petronas TVS Racing) (18:18.409); 3. KY Ahamed (Petronas TVS Racing) (18:18.812).

Novice (Stock 165cc): Race 2: 1. Vignesh Goud (Race’ists Motorcycle Club) (14:38.296); 2. Tasmai Cariappa PC (Pacer Yamaha) (14:42.038); 3. Savion Sabu (Axor Sparks Racing) (14:45.305). Girls (Stock 165cc): 1. Lani Fernandez (RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate) (11:49.553); 2. Ann Jennifer AS (Alpha Racing) (11:52.201); 3. Jagathishree Kumaresan (One Racing) (11:52.295)