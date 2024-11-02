Sethu FC signs Cameroonian striker Moussa

CHENNAI: Sethu FC announced on Saturday the signing of Moussa Zouwairatou, a talented and versatile forward from Cameroon.

Moussa boasts an impressive goal-scoring record and excels at playing on both wings. She joins the club after a successful stint with Wadi Degla SC in the Egypt Women’s Premier League.

The 23-year-old has represented her country at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in both Jordan (2016) and Uruguay (2018). She also brings experience from playing on different continents and in top leagues worldwide, including Turkey’s Super League with Atasehir Belediye Spor and Besiktas AS, as well as a stint in Belarus with FC Neman.

In her recent season with Wadi Degla SC, Moussa played 20 matches, contributing 14 goals and 5 assists in the Egypt Premier League, and scoring 4 goals in the CAF Champions League, including a standout performance against eventual finalists Sporting Casablanca.