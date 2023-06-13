Seshadhri MCC wins Thiruvallur First Division title

CHENNAI: Seshadhri MCC clinched the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 First Division title after defeating Fine Star CA by two wickets in the final. After bowling Fine Star out for 158 in the first essay, Seshadhri got past the finish line in the 35th over to bag the trophy. Ambattur CC’s S Santhosh Kumar finished as the tournament’s top-scorer with 166 runs (including 1 century) while P Arjun Thapa of Fine Star emerged as the highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps (including one five-wicket haul).

BRIEF SCORES:First Division: Final: Fine Star CA 158 in 39 overs (P Sajith 37, G Shailender 3/52, P Lithish Kumar 3/42) lost to Seshadhri MCC 162/8 in 34.3 overs (K Vignesh 29, M Aravindh 31, P Arjun Thapa 4/40)