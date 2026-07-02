Serena Williams wins praise from fellow pros at Wimbledon after 1st singles match in nearly 4 years

Coco Gauff ended her dinner early to find somewhere to watch Williams.

“I think Serena's level was insane," Gauff said Wednesday. "It proves even more how she's the GOAT despite age and all that. I don't know how she can play that level not playing for four years. I was already nervous not playing two weeks before this tournament. I couldn't imagine four years.

“I just love her. I love her fight. And the serve is unbelievable,” Gauff added after her second-round win. “You just look at her and you think, 'This is like 10 years ago.' It's really insane. I think it was cool for the sport.”

The 87th-ranked Joint was in the top 30 earlier this year.