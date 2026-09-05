Serena and Venus Williams lose in a match tiebreaker in their return to the US Open

“I think there is no better plan (than) to watch the doubles, the Williamses once again, while getting a treatment,” the defending men's champion said after winning his match. “I'm going to be ready for that.”

The match was a thriller, with the sisters battling back to force a 10-point match tiebreaker, but then blowing a 5-0 lead and losing 6-3, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (10-7) on Friday night to Hao-Ching Chan and Maya Joint.

It was the first US Open match since 2022 at the Grand Slam tournament the sisters won twice. They battled back from 4-1 down in the third set to tie it, but then faltered late in front of disappointed fans desperately rooting them on.

“I think the crowd is pretty much what we expected. We expected a full stadium, everyone cheering for them, which, pretty much was that,” Joint said. “But the atmosphere is something that, yeah, it's super special. Not really going to get again with many other players.”

Serena came back to tennis this year at 44. Venus has continued to play on tour at 46.