Seniors not dropped, young talent needs to be tested in Bangladesh: Hesson

Under fire after Pakistan's exit before the knockout stage, Hesson insisted that Pakistan have got scant opportunities to test young promising talent and the series in Bangladesh was on such chance.

"I wouldn't say anyone was dropped. We just see this series as an opportunity to give these promising players a chance to prove themselves," he said.

Pakistani selectors didn't include Babar and company in the ODI squad for the three match series in Bangladesh after most of the seniors failed to click in the World T20 Cup won by India on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Hesson said with the ODI World Cup scheduled for next year, they wanted to see how promising players respond.

Pakistan are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series in Bangladesh, starting March 11.

"Sahabzada Farhan has forced himself into the ODI squad because of his exceptional performances in T20s and then young players like Shamyl Hussain or Maaz Sadaqat have been doing well in domestic cricket and junior sides.

"The series will not be easy as Bangladesh have been playing a lot more one-day cricket then us. I see this series as a big opportunity for these new players," Hesson said.

Reports of Hesson being at loggerheads with the national selectors and some players over authority issues were confirmed on Sunday by former Test bowler Sikander Bakht who said on Geo News that every player in the World Cup squad was Hesson’s choice.