Senegal and Morocco to get Africa Cup of Nations title verdict from CAS within days

CAS appeal hearing

Lawyers and officials for the Senegalese and Moroccan soccer federations did not talk with media heading into a one-day appeal hearing scheduled with three judges behind closed doors Thursday at CAS headquarters in Lausanne.

The court's director general, Matthieu Reeb, told reporters the judges aim to give their decision “a few days later” to finally crown the champion of African men's soccer.

“I know it's a long wait for the fans, a few months after the final," Reeb said. "The procedural calendar has been established with the agreement of the parties.”

The next AFCON kicks off in June, co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Leaders of the Senegalese and Moroccan federations had been expected to skip the hearing that clashes with a three-day CAF soccer summit in Cape Verde being attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Soccer laws say ref's word is final

Soccer's rule book, The Laws of the Game, is clear about the referee's decision-making power.

“The decisions of the referee regarding facts connected with play, including whether or not a goal is scored and the result of the match, are final,” Law 5.2 states.

Senegal beat host Morocco in a final eventually completed to referee Ndala's satisfaction, despite the chaos.

The referee restarted play once Senegal's players returned to the field after protesting a penalty kick awarded to Morocco deep in stoppage time.

Before the referee could decide to abandon the game, which would have gifted the title to Morocco, Senegal star forward Sadio Mané helped to persuade his team to finish the game as tensions rose in the stadium.