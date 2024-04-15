Selvam, Karuppasamy hog limelight in Thiruvallur league

CHENNAI: M Selvam’s five for 14 helped Autolec ERC record a 45-run win over Stag CC in the third division of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League championship.

Batting first, Autolec scored 175/7 in 30 overs with BB Muguntha Vanthanan scoring an unbeaten 66. In reply, Stag CC was dismissed for 130 with M Vignesh’s 63 going in vain.

In a fourth division match, right-arm medium pacer M Karuppasamy took five for 32 to help his team United CC record a four-wicket win over SRF RC. After restricting SRF RC to 178, United CC got there in 29.1 overs with B Barath scoring an unbeaten 93.

BRIEF SCORES: II Division: Universal CC 138 in 27 overs (S Rajesh Kumar 54, V Mithun Vijay 3/24, RM Sowjith 3/31) lost to MAS CC 139/1 in 13.5 overs (Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 90*, G Vignesh 44); Classic CC 154/9 in 30 overs (T Kapil 50, V Parthiban 3/30) lost to IEC RC 157/4 in 25.5 overs (S Pravesh Gautam 42, D Sharan 39*, B Ilayamurugan 36*)

III DIVISION: Autolec ERC 175/7 in 30 overs (BB Muguntha Vanthanan 66*, R Janakiraman 32, T Ramasamy 3/49) bt Stag CC 130 in 24 overs (M Vignesh 63, M Selvam 5/14)

IV DIVISION: SRF RC 178 in 24.2 overs (B Sumanth Kumar 38, R Rajesh 40, Atul Kumar Dwivedi 33, L Pratheepan 40, J Jithender Kumar Bohra 4/68, M Karuppasamy 5/32) lost to United CC 179/6 in 29.1 overs (B Barath 93*, Sripathy 3/46)