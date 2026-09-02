Selector Auqib Javed wants inquiry into Imam's injury, defends recalling 7 players

"An inquiry will be conducted into this matter," Aaqib Javed, part of a four-member national selection panel, told Pakistan's told private news channel Geo TV during an interview aired on Tuesday night.

"How is it possible that you failed to come out to bat in both innings after pulling up a muscle?" Javed said.

"Injuries do occur and we have seen instances in the past where players -- even with casts -- have gone out and made an effort. This situation is different. It is a matter of great concern, and action will be taken regarding it."

Former chief selector Mohammad Wasim was among others who expressed concern in the Pakistan media. Imam sustained the injury in the field on the first day at Lord's and didn't play in the rest of the match.

However, after Wasim's criticism, Imam appeared in the outfield before play on the fourth day on Sunday but was visibly limping as he shadow-batted and had his left calf heavily strapped.