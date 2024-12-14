Selections for SS Rajan Trophy will take place on December 18

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has announced player selections for the Tiruchy district teams to participate in the upcoming SS Rajan Trophy and women’s inter-district tournament. The trials will take place on December 18 from 7 am onwards at the TNCA Satellite Centre at Saranathan College of Engineering, Panjappur, Tiruchy.

Aspirants must download the application form from www.tnca.in and submit the filled-in form along with a copy of their birth certificate and Aadhar Card at the registration desk on the day of the selection. Eligibility criteria requires participants to either be born within the revenue district boundary of Tiruchy or have been residing, studying or employed within the revenue district boundaries of Tiruchy since November 1, 2023.

For the SS Rajan Trophy, male players must be born between September 1, 1984 and August 31, 2011.

For the women’s inter-district tournament, female players must be born on or before August 31, 2012.

Players are required to report by 7 am wearing proper cricketing attire and bring their personal cricket kits. The selection will be conducted using a white ball. For further details, visit www.tnca.in.