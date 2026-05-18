Selection for Afghanistan series: Bumrah's workload, Rohit's fitness in focus

It is unlikely that Bumrah would be picked for both formats because there is no immediate rush for him to feature in ODIs. The 50-over World Cup is still a long way off (October-November, 2027).

Rohit had missed a chunk of Mumbai Indians' matches earlier in the IPL due to a hamstring injury and in the last game against Punjab Kings, he only came out to bat as an impact player. The selectors will include him in the side only if he is fully fit for 100 overs of an ODI game.