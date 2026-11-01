Seifert, Phillips carry NZ to seven-wicket win over India; series ends 3-2 in visitors' favour

The opener (93, 50b, 11x4, 5x6) shared an 86-run partnership with in-form Glenn Phillips (65 not out, 38b) for the third wicket as the hosts replied with 195 for three to India’s 191 for eight, which was constructed around fifties from Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan.

Despite the defeat, India bagged the five-match series 3-2.

New Zealand’s chase had a shaky start to it, losing Finn Allen early to Arshdeep Singh, but Seifert added 73 runs for the second wicket with Daryl Mitchell (29, 16b).

Mitchell did the bulk of the scoring, hammering pacer Prince Yadav for two sixes in succession, and then eked out another maximum off Varun Chakravarthy, who was playing his first match of the rubber.

However, Mitchell eventually fell to Chakravarthy as Abhishek Sharma took a fine catch near long-on.

But Seifert, who recovered well from a slow start (14 off 15 balls), picked up the pace at the right time, putting behind a string of low scores in this series.

Once the power and timing returned to his game, the 31-year-old was a different beast, bringing up his fifty in 34 balls. He made the Indians pay dearly for the drop on 13, as Naman Dhir grassed a sitter near the ropes off Arshdeep.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was carted around for 4, 6, 6, 4 and the first six measured 108 metre, the biggest hit of the match.