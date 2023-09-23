Sehwag believes Suryakumar is "surely an ex-factor" for India

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag believes that Suryakumar Yadav will be an ex-factor for the 'Men in Blue' as they continue to prepare for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Surya looked rejuvenated and gave a glimpse of returning to his usual style of play as he ended a 21-match drought with an ODI fifty.

In the opening match at Mohali against Australia on Friday, Surya struck a flawless 49 ball 50 which included five fours and a six. After witnessing Surya's knock, Sehwag took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "Happy for @surya_14kumar. He is surely an ex-factor. Not many players have the ability to play in the gear that he can and he surely has the game to create fear in the minds of opposition. Great that we have persisted with him and he will be an asset. Congratulations Bharat."

Surya's knock was crucial in India's success along with a century partnership between openers Shubman Gill-Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul which paved the way for India to clinch a five-wicket win over Australia in the first ODI at Mohali on Friday.

India asked Australia to bat first. Knocks from David Warner (52 in 53 balls with six fours and two sixes), Josh Inglis (45 in 45 balls with three fours and two sixes), Steven Smith (41 in 60 balls) and Marnus Labuschagne (39 in 49 balls with three fours) proved instrumental in taking Australia to 276 in 50 overs.

Mohammed Shami (5/51) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah got a wicket each.

In the chase of 277, an opening stand of 142 runs between Ruturaj Gaikwad (71 in 77 balls with 10 fours) and Shubman Gill (74 in 63 balls with six fours and two sixes) pretty much ended the match itself.

The fifties from skipper KL Rahul (58* in 63 balls with four boundaries and a six) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 in 49 balls with five fours and a six) helped India cruise to a five-wicket win with eight balls to go.

