Security to be raised in New York ahead of India-Pakistan T20 WC clash

NEW YORK: Ahead of the high-octane India versus Pakistan clash in the ICC T20 World Cup on June 9, security cover will be raised at New York's Eisenhower Park stadium following reports of threats to the match, reported ESPNCricinfo.

As per a statement by the governor's office, the situation is being monitored and according to their intel "there is no credible public safety threat at this time."

Eisenhower Park Stadium, located 25 miles east of Manhattan, is the host of eight ICC T20 WC matches from June 3 to 12, including the battle between two Asian arch-rivals. The governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, said that she is working with the law enforcement authorities to make sure these games go on smoothly.

"I have also directed the New York State Police to engage in elevated security measures, including an increased law enforcement presence, advanced surveillance, and thorough screening processes," she said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"Public safety is my top priority and we are committed to ensuring the Cricket World Cup is a safe, enjoyable experience," she added.

ESPNCricinfo has learnt that no corroborative evidence has been found by authorities to back the reported threat. But the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said that security will be "robust" throughout the tournament across all venues.

An ICC Spokesperson said, "The safety and security of everyone at the event is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place. We work closely with authorities in our host countries and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event."

India will be playing four games in the US, including their campaign opener against Ireland (June 5), the match against Pakistan (June 9), against the USA (June 12) and the final group stage game against Canada (in Florida on June 15).

The Men in Blue have arrived in New York since Tuesday and have been training, though star India batter Virat Kohli is yet to reach as he has been given a break following a brilliant Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), securing the Orange Cap for most runs with 741 runs in 15 games.

Earlier this month, the ICC and Cricket West Indies, the co-hosts of the World Cup along with the US, reassured that every measure possible is being taken to ensure the safety of the fans and the players.