Seamers Auqib, Prince among 6 picked as net bowlers ahead of Afghanistan Test

It is understood that Auqib hasn't yet been included in the 15-member squad but he is among the stand-bys.

Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar are three pacers in the 15 and only if one of the three has a niggle, will Auqib be included in the 15.

The Indian team will have its first practice session on Tuesday afternoon but all the players, who were part of the IPL final, are unlikely to train on the opening day.

For the record, seven Gujarat Titans players (skipper Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar and Washington Sundar) are part of Test squad.