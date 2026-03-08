Sea of blue returns to Motera, but vibe is very different from 2023 heartbreak

But amid the swelling tide of Indian jerseys and tricolours, a lone voice from the opposition camp quietly acknowledged the reality ---- New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner greeted fans back home with a heartfelt message before his side takes on an Indian team that has carried an unmistakable aura of inevitability through the tournament.

"I am not one for big speeches or rallying cries ... but it's fair to say we are a bit outnumbered over here -- 1.4 billion Team India fans and all that ... But it's all good because we know back home you will have our backs," he said in a message to Kiwi fans on X.

Santner knows what awaits his side in the cauldron on Sunday night.

The atmosphere around the venue is very different from November 19, 2023 when India clashed with Australia in the T20 World Cup final, and lost.