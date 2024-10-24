SDAT to set up Olympic water sports academy along Ramnad coast

CHENNAI: To attract the interest of the rural youth in marine water sports and to establish a world-class structure for water sports competitions, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) is all set to establish the Tamil Nadu Olympic Water Sports Academy in Pirappanvalasai, a fishing village in Ramanathapuram district.

With an aim to make Tamil Nadu the sports capital of India, the SDAT has floated a tender for the construction work of the water sports academy at a cost of Rs 42 crore at Pirappanvalasai village of Ramanathapuram district.

According to SDAT, the academy would come up with amenities such as boat parking, control centre, workshop, gymnasium, yoga centre, storage room, dormitory, and canteen.

"Training for Olympic water sports such as diving, water polo, artistic swimming, swimming, rowing, sailing, canoe sprint, surfing, marathon swimming, spearfishing, underwater hockey and water volleyball would be provided at this academy. The academy would be set up with international standards and state-of-the-art facilities," a senior SDAT official told DT Next.

As the Ramanathapuram coast has conducive weather conditions for several ocean-based sports, we have chosen Pirappanvalasai village to set up the academy. Within 2 years, the academy will be ready to function, the official said, adding that the academy would benefit the rural youth from fishermen community and tourism as well in the district and its surroundings.

It may be noted that the state government has informed in its Budget 2024 that it will set up India's first Olympic water sports academy in Pirappanvalasai of Ramanathapuram district.