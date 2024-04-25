SDAT announces annual camp for students

CHENNAI: The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has announced its annual summer sports camp, set to start on 29/04/2044 and end on 13/05/2024. The fifteen day camp will offer training for various sports and will be conducted under the guidance of expert trainers at the newly refurbished arenas and stadiums across Tamil Nadu. To participate in these camps, one must be below 18 years of age, and the camp will be held twice a day, in the morning and evening. The registration fee for students from Chennai is 500 Rs., and for people in other districts, it is 200 Rs. To learn more, please visit www.sdat.tn.gov.in or call the helpline number 9514000777 between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm on weekdays.