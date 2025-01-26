Scottish master’s advice for Indian football: Focus on grassroots

CHENNAI: It was the early hours. The youngsters at the Murugappa Youth Football Academy (MYFA) were kicking the ball around as usual. However, it was anything but usual on that day. For, among them was a much older man, who was closely monitoring their training and shared his stories, expertise, and wisdom.

That middle-aged man was Paul Lambert, the Scottish midfielder with a storied career. For the unversed, here is his brief bio: Lambert was a pivotal figure in the clubs he played - he helped guide Motherwell into Europe, won four league titles with Celtic, and made history with German giant Borussia Dortmund by clinching the Champions League in 1997. He also captained Celtic and Scotland.

The 55-year-old came to Chennai from Nottingham, where he is enjoying a quiet life, to lead a special panel discussion on ‘Sport for Change’ in the weekend. Lambert took time off his busy schedule to spend time with these new generation of aspiring players, with whom he shared time and insights, making it a masterclass that they would sure remember for life.

Speaking with DT Next on the sidelines of the training camp, Lambert reflected on the nostalgic connection he felt when he first stepped onto the red-soil pitch that the MYFA players were practising on. For him, the rough, uneven surface brought back memories of his early days in Scotland.

“This kind of field gives you a great foundation,” Lambert said, watching the young players dribbling the ball on the uneven surface. “You start on surfaces like this, where you learn to control the ball and keep it tight.” That way, when they transition to grass, the surface is better – even if the game isn’t.

Such humble beginnings, he stressed, can shape not just technical skills but character as well. “This is how I was brought up. It teaches you to stay grounded... these fields are good for building a strong foundation.”

As football continues to grow in India, investments in grassroots development have been rising. Famous clubs around the world like Rangers FC, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig are forging partnerships with local teams, including Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad FC, and FC Goa, to nurture young talent. However, it is still the early days and the transition from academy football to the elite level remains rare.

Acknowledging this, Lambert pointed out that not every child who kicks a ball is destined for a professional career. But these grassroots ventures, he believes, are crucial for long-term development.

“The grassroots are essential. That’s why it’s important for people like me to come over and share knowledge with the kids, to inspire them. Good coaching is the key to success. It’s like being in school - discipline is everything. Waking up, going to training, and working hard teaches kids life lessons that stay with them long after they leave the pitch.”

Founded in 2015, the Murugappa Youth Football Academy in Chennai has been a source of hope for youth from rural backgrounds, as it uses sport as a tool for change. Partnering with Borussia Dortmund Evonik Football Academy, MYFA has not only focused on football development but also life skills, emphasising holistic training that prepares players for challenges both on and off the field. Over the years, MYFA players have competed in AIFF Youth Leagues, gaining invaluable experience.

Stressing on the importance of expanding the focus of Indian football academies beyond just the game itself, Lambert said integrating sports sciences, player analysis, and dietetics into training programmes would benefit the overall development of players.

“Sports sciences are crucial - things like diet and fitness,” he explained. “Europe is more advanced in this regard, but India can benefit from these aspects too. You’ve got to start somewhere, and grassroots is the best place to build these habits. If you make good habits early on, they stick. If you try to force them later, it’s much harder.”

The best technology we have is the players: Lambert

Football has undergone a significant transformation in re- cent years. With technology and analytics playing a central role in the game’s evolution, it is no longer just about a ball and a field. Today’s football is shaped by data, advanced systems, and the constant quest for precision. India, too, has been making strides to integrate these advancements into its foot- balling culture, seeking to modernise its approach and embrace the future of the sport.

However, for Lambert, the former Scottish midfielder and Champions League winner, technology is not the be-all and end-all. While he is not opposed to harnessing its advantages, he emphasised that the heart of the game remains in the hands of the players themselves.

“They aren’t robots,” Lambert said, reflecting on the increasing reliance on technology like Video Assistant Referee (VAR), offside technology, and other tools. “The players are human. They’ll make mistakes, and at the same time, they’ll create great moments on the field.”

For Lambert, technology in football whether it’s VAR or decisions on offside calls comes down to personal preference. Some fans embrace it, others resist it. Ultimately, it is a matter of opinion. “It’s part of the game now. I’m not here to argue whether it’s good or bad. But for me, the most important aspect of football is the spectacle it creates for the fans and the players who are out there playing.”