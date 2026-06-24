Scotland, its Tartan Army eye historic World Cup breakthrough against five-time champion Brazil

Scotland wants to give the Tartan Army much more to celebrate on Wednesday, when it faces Brazil in a World Cup match at the home stadium of the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

The team knows it won't be an easy task.

"Everywhere they go, people fall in love with them," Robertson said. "You've seen how much the whole of the city of Boston fell in love with the Tartan Army. I think they're gutted to know they've left. Now obviously they've come down to Miami to try and make the same impact. And I think they've had that same impact, obviously, at the baseball (game) again last night walking through the streets and everything.