Scotland hires Pocognoli as coach after Clarke's departure following World Cup

Pocognoli, a former Belgium international, was fired by Monaco on June 1 after a seventh-place finish in the French league and missing out on Champions League qualification.

The 39-year-old Pocognoli signed a two-year deal that takes him through to the European Championship in 2028 that Scotland is co-hosting.

He was described by the Scottish FA as "one of Europe's brightest emerging coaching talents,” with his big success being leading Union Saint-Gilloise to its first Belgian league title in 90 years in 2025.