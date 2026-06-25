Scotland fans brave the heat and humidity to support their team at the World Cup against Brazil

Many of Scotland's most dedicated fans took over South Florida's beaches and bars ahead of Wednesday's match against Brazil and were greeted with temperatures peaking at 93 degrees Fahrenheit (34 degrees Celsius) in Miami Gardens.

“Right now in this kilt, I am sweating,” said Hayden Sutherland, one of the thousands of fans who made the journey to the U.S. for Scotland's first World Cup appearance since 1998. “Absolutely sweating. It's crazy heat.”

Cloud cover provided some relief for fans at the home stadium of the NFL's Miami Dolphins solace some haven't felt since their traveling tour took them from Boston to Miami.