Scotland beat debutants Italy by 73 runs in T20 World Cup

Munsey hammered 84 off 54 balls while Jones contributed 37 off 30 deliveries, the duo laying the foundation with a 126-run opening partnership as Scotland posted a strong 207 for 4.

In reply, Italy showed plenty of heart, with Ben Manenti clobbering a 31-ball 52 and brother Harry scoring 37 as the pair shared a 73-run stand for the fourth wicket. However, they were ultimately undone by inexperience and were bowled out for 134 in 16.4 overs.