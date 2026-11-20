WELLINGTON: Scoreboard on the second day of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday.
Tom Latham b Jasprit Bumrah 0
Devon Conway c Rishabh Pant b Anshul Kamboj 4
Henry Nicholls not out 175
Rachin Ravindra c Rishabh Pant b Akash Deep 15
Daryl Mitchell c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Jasprit Bumrah 1
Tom Blundell c Shubman Gill b Bumrah 5
Glenn Phillips b Akash Deep 118
Nathan Smith lbw b Prasidh Krishna 14
Kyle Jamieson c KL Rahul b Akash Deep 11
Matt Henry lbw b Jasprit Bumrah 1
Jacob Duffy c Rishabh Pant b Anshul Kamboj 4
Extras: (LB 9, W-5, NB 6) 20
Total: (For 10 wickets in 121 overs) 368
Fall of wickets: 1/2 2/12 3/51 4/52 5/70, 6/286, 318/7, 343/8, 348/9, 368/10
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 29-8-92-4, Anshul Kamboj 23-5-69-2, Akash Deep 23-7-53-3, Prasidh Krishna 26-2-100-1, Washington Sundar 20-2-45-0.
Yashasvi Jaiswal c Tom Blundell b Matt Henry 85
KL Rahul not out 52
Devdutt Padikkal not out 16
Extras: 6 (NB-6)
Total: 159-1 (39 Overs)
Fall of wickets: 1/130.
Bowler: Matt Henry 12-3-43-1, Kyle Jamieson 11-5-15-0, Jacob Duffy 10-0-72-0, Nathan Smith 6-0-29-0.