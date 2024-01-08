Score wasn't enough on the board but our bowlers did really well: Harmanpreet Kaur

NAVI MUMBAI: After suffering a six-wicket defeat to Australia in the second T20I, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that the total posted by her team with the bat wasn’t enough, but appreciated the bowlers for giving them a slim chance to come back in the match.



At the DY Patil Stadium, India’s bowlers did put up a fight against Australia’s batters, but defending 131 after being put in to bat first, was always going to be a tough ask for the hosts’. Sunday’s result also means that Tuesday’s game at the same venue will be a series decider.

"I think the score wasn't enough on the board but our bowlers did really well. We took it to the 19th over, that was the biggest positive. In the first game, we set the standard. In these games we have to put up a good show with the fielding.”

“When we were in the middle, we thought 150 would be a good total but we kept losing wickets and a few overs were bowled really well. But we have to think of what we have to do in the final game if we bat first,” said Harmanpreet after the match ended.

She also hoped that youngsters will get better with exposure through matches against Australia. “We were getting those opportunities, we were taking wickets and that's a positive. In the 19th over, if Shreyanka was on target, it would have made a huge difference for us. But these are the things we need to do.”

“We have seen these sorts of games a lot of time. But every time team members keep changing. This young group looks really positive and hopefully they will keep improving with experience."

In what was also Ellyse Perry’s 300th international game, Australia skipper Alyssa Healy was delighted over her team getting a win after losing the series opener and appreciated pace all-rounder Kim Garth for her spell of 2-27 in four overs.

"We probably still didn't execute as much as we'd want but we are happy to take the win. Interestingly enough, the statistics say the average score here is 145-150 so if we kept them below 140 we had a good chance. I pride myself on my reviews.”

“I've actually seen Kim Garth take a fifer here in the WPL, she loves bowling here. I think we just needed to be more clinical. We just didn't execute well enough the other night and the bowlers did really well today. Hopefully we'll go one better in a couple of days' time."