SC Delhi set up Durand Cup semi-final against East Bengal

After Chongtham Kishan Singh's (9th) stunning long-range strike had put Raengdai ahead in the first half, substitute Joseph Sunny's (57th, 67th) second-half brace turned the game around.

Rodriguinho (82nd), Juan Sebastian Pena (90+3) and Augustine Lalrochana (90+8) were the other SC Delhi goal scorers in the quarter-final match.

In Kolkata, a first-half header from PV Vishnu saw East Bengal FC edge past a spirited Indian Army FT side 1-0 in another quarterfinal.

The East Bengal versus SC Delhi semifinal will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on August 19.

In Ranchi's Birsa Munda Stadium, it was FC Raengdai who took the lead in spectacular fashion against SC Delhi.

Chongtham Kishan Singh unleashed a bullet of a shot from around 20 metres that dipped late, struck the inside of the crossbar and bounced into the net, leaving SC Delhi goalkeeper Nora Fernandes with no chance.