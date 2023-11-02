SBI defeats Jubilee club in TNCA league

CHENNAI: The TNCA league matches that happened in the early weeks of October witnessed State Bank of India run riot over Jubilee Cricket club restricting them to mere 100 runs with S Gunaseelan picking up six wickets.

Elsewhere, in a fifth division match, St. Mary’s Cricket club had a low scoring outing registering just 104 runs on the board but they took everyone by surprise by bowling out Companions Cricket Club for just 73 runs with L.J. Mukund picking a five-wicket haul.

II Division

Indian Bank Sports and Recreation Club 148 in 45 overs (T. Vijay Abimanyu 43, B. Surya 3/26) beat Swaraj Cricket Club 127 in 39.1 overs (A. Aarif 53, R. Alexandar 4/24)

CromBest Recreation Club 292/5 in 50 overs (V. Bharath Hariharan 69*, Arjun P Murthy 64, P.S. Raghul 64 Rtd hurt, S. Parthasarathy 43) bt. RKS Cricket Academy 264/9 in 50 overs (S. Somasundaram 64, R. Santhosh 54)

IV Division ‘C’

Jubilee Cricket Club 100 in 41 overs (S. Gunaseelan 6/13) lost to State bank of India Recreation Club 104/6 in 29.5 overs

V Division ‘A’

St. Mary’s Cricket Club 104 in 30.1 overs (N. Sriram 5/26) bt. Companions Cricket Club 73 in 28.5 overs (L.J. Mukund 5/16, G. Varun 4/37)

George Town United Club 200 in 41.5 overs (B. Goutham 68, T. Shikeeshwar 48, D. Koushik 3/29) bt. Kohinoor XI 190/6 in 42 overs (L. Karthikeyan 42, K. Karthik Raghul 6/58)

Note: Match reduced to 42 overs due to overnight rains.

IV Division ‘A’

Sir Thegaraya Recreation Club 35 in 29.1 overs lost to Social Cricket Club 36/2 in 4.2 overs

Note: reduced to 40 overs due to overnight rains.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Club 84 in 20.3 overs (R. Sudharsan 5/26, M.D. Saad Hussain 4/35) lost to City Central League 85/3 in 16.1 overs

Note: Match reduced to 26 overs due to overnight rains.

Bhimannapet Recreation Club 210/9 in 50 overs (R. Piruthiv 67, K. Kamaladhithyan 34, V. Prabu 7/49) drew with Kamyuth Club 85/7 in 29.4 overs (M. Vijayakumar 33*, M. Senthil 5/42)