Saxena, Washington hog limelight

CHENNAI: It was off-spinners’ day out as Jalaj Saxena and Washington Sundar took five-wicket hauls to put their respective teams in control on the first day of the first round of the TNCA First Division here on Wednesday.

Alwarpet’s Saxena came up with a sensational spell of seven for 99 to restrict Nelson to 228. In reply, Alwarpet was 111 for three. Elsewhere, Globe Trotters captain Washington returned impressive figures of 5/37 to bundle out MRC ‘A’ 103.

Washington received good support from S Ajith Ram who took four for 42. At stumps, Globe Trotters was sitting pretty at 165 for 2 with Bhargav Merai scoring 82 (166b, 7x4).

At CPT – IP (Turf) Ground: Vijay 258/8 in 90 overs (B Sachin 124 batting, L Vignesh 44, Rajwinder 5/83) vs India Pistons;

At SRMC (Turf): Young Stars 349/4 in 90 overs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 70, R Ram Arvindh 112 batting, Ganesh Satish 119, AC Prathiban 3/102) vs AG’s Office;

At Tagore Medical College Ground: Grand Slam 243 in 66.2 overs (Sanjeet Desai 93, R Aushik Srinivas 4/40) vs Sea Hawks 47/2 in 21 overs;

At IITM – Chemplast: UFCC (T Nagar) 300/6 in 90 overs (Ch Jitendra Kumar 83, V Maaruthi Raghav 114 batting, M Abhinav 41 batting, DT Chandrasekar 3/72) vs Jolly Rovers;

At Nelson – Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground: Nelson 228 in 58.2 overs (MA Atheeq ur Rahman 82, Jalaj Saxena 7/99) vs Alwarpet 111/3 in 27 overs;

At MRF-Pachaiyappas’ College Ground: MRC ‘A’ 103 in 32.1 overs (MS Washington Sundar 5/37, S Ajith Ram 4/42) vs Globe Trotters 165/2 in 55 overs (Bhargav Merai 82, MS Washington Sundar 41 batting)