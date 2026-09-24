Saving Grace: Satnam-Salman duo wins India's maiden bronze in men's double sculls

The duo's bronze was India's first-ever men's double sculls medal at the continental games. However, both expressed mixed feelings even after winning a historic medal, given the sudden changes made to the boat combinations.

Rowing competitions were introduced in 1982 Asian Games, and India won the most medals in 2010 Guangzhou and 2023 Hangzhou editions. India had won five medals in 2010, including one gold, three silver and one bronze. The number remained the same in 2023 but there was no gold in the tally as the rowers logged two silver and three bronze medals.

This year's performance equalled that of the 1982, 1994 and 2002 editions.

The Indian pair stayed in second place until the 1,500m mark before slipping to third in the final 500m, clocking 6:13.25.

China's Yi Xudi and Yide Nie won the gold medal with a timing of 6:09.37, while Uzbekistan's Pavel Sorin and Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov claimed silver after clocking 6:10.49.

The Indian duo finished 3.88 seconds behind the gold medallists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the duo after their bronze-winning feat at the games.

"A fine performance by Satnam Singh and Salman Khan in the Men's Double Sculls, earning India a well-deserved Bronze medal. Their composure and coordination stood out. May this achievement inspire them to scale even greater heights in the years ahead," the prime minister tweeted.

Satnam, who had won a bronze at the Hangzhou edition in the men's quadruple sculls, thus added another Asian Games medal to his collection.

"I feel very proud because India had never won an Asian Games medal in the men's double sculls, and now I have been part of winning that first medal," said Satnam after the event.

On the controversy surrounding the rowing team, he said, "I am sad about what happened with my partner (old partner). We had a chance for a better medal, but the decision has already been made and cannot be changed now."