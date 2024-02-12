Saurabh Tiwary to retire from cricket after Ranji match at Keenan Stadium

RANCHI: Jharkhand’s prominent batsman, Saurabh Tiwary, will retire from cricket in February 2024, marking an end to his career. His final match will be played during the Ranji Trophy encounter between Jharkhand and Rajasthan at Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur from February 16 to 19, 2024.

Saurabh Tiwary, who has been serving the Jharkhand Ranji team for the past 17 years, announced his decision and conveyed it to the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA). He began his Ranji career in 2006 and has been a consistent performer, amassing a total of 7872 runs for Bihar-Jharkhand in first-class cricket. This places him at the top of the list for the most runs scored for the region, surpassing even the illustrious Indian captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Saurabh has scored 21 centuries in 184 innings in first-class cricket with 238 being his highest score. He also played three ODIs for Team India scoring 49 runs.

Saurabh in his 93 IPL matches scored 1494 runs which included 8 half centuries.

Dhoni, who has accumulated 7038 runs in first-class cricket, finds himself trailing behind Tiwary in this particular record.

It is worth mentioning that Tiwary kickstarted his cricket journey in Jamshedpur, playing junior cricket for the Under-14 team. He gained recognition on the international stage as a member of the Indian Under-19 team, captained by Virat Kohli, which won the 2008 ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Tiwary gained immense popularity through his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), beginning his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians in the inaugural season. Playing under the guidance of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Tiwary showcased his skills. In 2011, he was signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a significant amount of 7.36 crore INR.

As Saurabh Tiwary prepares to bid adieu to the cricketing world, fans and cricket enthusiasts will fondly remember his contributions and achievements in various formats of the game.