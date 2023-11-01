Saudi Arabia to bid for FIFA World Cup 2034

GENEVA: Saudi Arabia has declared its interest in hosting the 2034 World Cup, FIFA confirmed on Tuesday.

The world football governing body also received interest confirmations from Morocco, Portugal and Spain to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup and from Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay to host celebratory games, reports Xinhua

This first step will be followed by thorough bidding processes for both FIFA World Cup editions, with the hosts to be appointed by the member associations gathered at FIFA Congresses in 2024, FIFA announced.

FIFA will open a dialogue with bidders before publishing evaluation reports. The FIFA Congress will discuss the reports and appoint the hosts of the respective competitions.