Satwik's shoulder injury remains biggest concern ahead of Worlds: Tan

"Last year they had 8 semifinals and 2 finals. I think the results were quite cons istent. And this year, Singapore has been the best tournament. Game-wise they are getting better now. Confidence? Okay. But what's bothering them is the injury. That's what's bothering me and them also.

"So this one, especially for Satwik. His shoulder... he already had the tear. So it's on and off. So hopefully this time he can overcome. This is my concern. Other than that, both of them are very committed, very disciplined. But injury there, we cannot do anything."

Tan also pointed out that the b igger challenge after Satwik's layoff would be regaining competitive rhythm.

"After Satwik-Chirag won the Singapore Open, the confidence was very good. But after that they had a break again. So the preparation now is good but the important part is the confidence. Mentally he has been out for almost one month plus. So whether he can get the rhythm back, that's very important."

The coach, however, believes the Indian pair has the quality to beat any opponent if they remain mentally strong.

"On that day, if Satwik-Chirag is in good form, they can beat anyone. But I'm telling them, I want them to go through the psychology. For them, the important part is self-confidence. Mentally prepared.

"If they're mentally strong, they can beat anyone, as we saw in the Singapore Open. But if they're mentally not strong, they can lose to anyone," Tan said.