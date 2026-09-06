Satwik, Chirag storm into China Masters final; one step away from season's second title

They are now just one step away from a second title of the season

World No. 5 Satwik and Chirag, who finished runner-up at the 2023 and 2025 editions, recovered from a second-game lapse to prevail 21-15 18-21 21-11 over the world No. 29 Malaysians in 65 minutes.

"It has been not easy 3 months for both of us. Yeah, it feels really good. Obviously, we were out for quite some time, so playing finals back in our second tournament after the break feels really good. So yeah, feels special," Chirag said.

The Asian Games champions will face China's He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in the summit clash.