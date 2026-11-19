The 19-year-old from Coimbatore, who trains at the Pullela Gopichand Academy, displayed impressive skills, especially her overhead deceptions, to notch up a 21-18, 24-22 win over Chen in one of the most memorable victories of her international career so far.

She had stunned Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the opening round.

"I think this is one of my biggest wins in my career so far. And she's my biggest idol and I still can't believe that I won against her. So I think this will be one of the most memorable days in my badminton career," Rakshitha said after the match.

"I'm very happy that I had a very good match against her ... whatever I played had worked out really well. I just didn't give up any time. I was just free, I was playing all my strokes and they were going good. It was an advantage for me because my attack was really good."

She will next face Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.

"I think I'm not less than anyone. I think I can do better than this in the future. And I'll try my best doing it continuously in the upcoming tournaments also," Rakshitha said.