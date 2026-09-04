Satwik-Chirag enter China Masters semis; Srikanth ousted

The fourth-seeded Indian pair prevailed 21-13, 16-21, 21-18 in a 70-minute battle to keep their impressive run going after a silver-medal finish at the Thailand Open Super 500 and a top-podium spot at the Singapore Open Super 750 tournament in May.

The Indian pair will meet the Malaysian duo of Nur Mohd Azriyn and Tan Wee Kiong, ranked 29th in the world, in the semifinals.

Satwik and Chirag came out firing, racing to a 5-1 lead and dictating the rallies with a flurry of winners. They maintained their attacking rhythm to open up a seven-point cushion at 16-9 before comfortably pocketing the opening game.

The Danes, however, upped the intensity in the second game, matching the Indian duo shot for shot. Locked at 15-15, Astrup and Rasmussen produced a decisive burst of six points across two runs to force a decider.

The third game lived up to its billing, with neither pair willing to surrender an inch.

At 17-17, the contest hung in the balance, but Satwik and Chirag dug deep when it mattered most, stringing together three crucial points to move to 20-17. After conceding one, the Indians held their nerve to seal the match and book their place in the last four.