Sathyabama, IIT Tirupati record wins

CHENNAI: Sathyabama defeated IITM Red by eight runs in the IITM Sanmar inter-college T20 tournament. Batting first, Sathyabama scored 110 for nine with Sachin Shanmugavel scoring 42. Setting off in pursuit of its target, IITM Red was bowled out for 102 with Ram Singh taking four for 10. In another match, IIT Tirupati beat IITM Blue by one run on VJD method.

Brief Scores: IIT Tirupati 141/8 in 19 overs (Abhishek Panigrahi 65, G Sathvik 38) bt IITM Blue 141/7 in 19 overs (Dillen Joe 77). Note: Match reduced to 19 overs per side due to rain. (Result: IIT Tirupati won by 1 run by VJD Method); Sathyabama 110/9 in 20 overs (Sachin Sredev Shanmugavel 42, Arbin Raj 3/11) bt IITM Red 102 in 20 overs (Ram Singh 4/10)