Sathvik's 66 clinches thriller for Tiruppur in TNPL's 300th game

After opting to bowl, Tiruppur restricted Kovai to 166/8 in 20 overs. Andre Siddarth top-scored with 36 off 23 balls, while Sachin contributed 30 off 20. T Natarajan was the pick of the Tiruppur bowlers with 2/24.

*Sathvik sets up chase*

Tiruppur got off to an aggressive start in the chase, with Amith Sathvik taking the attack to the Kovai bowlers. After Tushar Raheja was dismissed for 13 off six balls, Sathvik continued to dominate and brought up a quick half-century.

He eventually fell for a blistering 66 off just 29 balls, but his innings had put Tiruppur firmly on course. With the chase becoming tense after further wickets, Mathivanan held his nerve and counter-attacked with an unbeaten 34 off 26 balls.

Mohamed Ali provided crucial support as the pair guided Tiruppur to 167/6 in 18 overs, sealing a four-wicket victory.

Sathvik was named Player of the Match after also winning the award for the most fours and the highest strike rate. Mathivanan was adjudged the Most Dependable Player of the Match.

Brief scores: Vida Kovai Kings 166/8 in 20 overs (Andre Siddarth 36, Sachin 30; Natarajan 2/24) lost to iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 167/6 in18 overs (Amith Sathvik 66, Mathivanan 34*; Jhathavedh Subramanyan 2/21) by four wickets.