Sathiyan eyes better outing with team in Paris after missing mixed-double quota

CHENNAI: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran struck gold to start the new season, defeating compatriot Manav Thakkar in the final to win the singles title at the WTT Feeder Beirut Championship. Returning from injury and brimming with confidence, Sathiyan and the 39th-seeded Manika Batra set their sights on mixed-doubles qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024.

However, there was heartbreak in store for the duo as they crashed out in the quarter-final round of the final qualifying event in Havirov, Czechia, in early April.

“The win at Beirut was extremely important; it raised a lot of confidence in me that I can take on the top players. I felt that I was back at my best. It's also crucial that the win came at the right time, just a few months ahead of the Olympics. That confidence can help me bring out my best in Paris,” said Sathiyan speaking to DT Next.

Putting the defeat behind him, Sathiyan now sets his sights on making an impact in the team event at the Paris Olympics. This will also mark the first time in history when both the men’s and women’s table tennis Indian teams have qualified for the big stage. “Team events are really special; when you go as a team, it creates a unique atmosphere in the entire camp. We've qualified for the first time, and with only 16 teams in the fray, I believe we have a good chance. We'll take one match at a time,” said Sathiyan. “The draw will be crucial; if it favors us, I think we’ll have a good chance of making it to the medal round.”

Apart from the team event, Sathiyan also has a shot at playing in the singles event, where two spots are up for grabs. However, it will be up to Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) to decide who will be playing from the four-member team.

Sathiyan also added that he has plans to participate in a camp in India preparing for the Olympics, play a few practice matches, and then attend a camp in Europe. “The camp in Europe is crucial because it will help me get accustomed to European conditions so that we feel at home during the matches,” he added.

He believes that it's best to take the backtracking route, plan for the big tournament, and allow enough time for preparation going into the competition.

Sathiyan also commended the support he has received from the Reliance Foundation, which has backed him with an entire team including a fitness trainer, dietician, physios, and mental conditioning coach. This support provides Sathiyan with the space to concentrate solely on the game and bring out his full potential.

Will work more on mixed-doubles after Paris: Sathiyan

Sathiyan came into the World Mixed Doubles Olympic Qualification tournament after recovering from a back-spasm injury, and Manika had come back after recovering from a knock she picked at Asian Championships. It could have definitely played a part in affecting the duo’s performance.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra

“We really worked hard for it, but things didn’t go our way,” said Sathiyan. “We lost a lot of close matches.” “We’ll go back to the drawing board once again and see how we can improve technically because I’m sure playing mixed-doubles for a longer period has taught us lessons; we’ve learnt the hard way.”