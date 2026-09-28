Sarvesh Kushare and Ancy Sojan win silver, Harita Bhadra bags bronze

After leading for a good part of his competition, Sarvesh slipped to second position after he failed to clear 2.25 on his very first attempt, while Chinese Taipei's Chao Hsuan-Fu cleared the height on his first attempt.

Kushare, though, cleared it on the second attempt.

Ancy recorded a best jump of 6.53m to finish behind Huang Yingying of China, who produced a late 6.55m jump to snatch gold in the women's long jump final.

Earlier, India's Harita Bhadra clinched the bronze medal in the women's 200m, clocking 23.20 seconds in the final.

Bhadra finished third, just ahead of Japan's Ido Abigeirufuka, who clocked 23.21 seconds.

There was, however, heartbreak for Ancy's compatriot Shaili Singh, who missed out on a bronze medal in the women's long jump final after China's Mengyi Tan produced a 6.46m effort to move ahead of the Indian jumper.