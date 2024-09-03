Saravanan bowls Sky CC to big win

CHENNAI: S Saravanan’s incredible spell of five for four helped Sky CC thrash Karna CC by 10 wickets in the TNCA Villupuram DCA League.

Batting first, Karna CC was bowled out for 37 in 11.2 overs. In reply, Sky CC chased down the score in 2.4 overs.

Brief scores: I DIVISION: Evergreen CC 126 in 33 overs (S Arun Kumar 3/12, V Anbu 3/23) lost to Ammu CC 127/4 in 20 overs (J Guru 33*)

II DIVISION: Sachin Brothers CC 144 in 20.5 overs (M Arunmozhi Devan 56, R Lokesh 4/24) lost to Mundiyampakkam CC 147/8 in 24.3 overs (R Lokesh 30, S Kathirvel 43); Dream Boys CC 152/8 in 25 overs (S Sethupathy 3/19) bt Sakthi CC 119/9 in 25 overs (S Sethupathy35, K Kirubakaran 4/23); SG CC 88 in 15.5 overs (R Sundar Ramu 3/23) lost to Power CC 92/5 in 15.5 overs (S Sengoden 33*, V Vinoth Kumar 3/25); Surya GOI 134/9 in 25 overs (S Vignesh 33, E Durai Raj 4/24) lost to SRTCA 137/5 in 20.1 overs (S Aadhithiya 52*)

III DIVISION: Phoenix CC 157/8 in 25 overs (M Abinesh Babu 52, Vivek Kumar 32, R Jayakumar 3/42) bt Mailam Engg. College 120 in 22.1 overs (K Akash 39); Karna CC 37 in 11.2 overs (S Saravanan 5/4) lost to SKY CC 41 for no loss in 2.4 overs