Santos forward Washington on Chelsea radar

Santos are in advanced talks with Chelsea to sell highly-rated forward Deivid Washington, according to media reports in Brazil.

ByIANSIANS|10 Aug 2023 6:45 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-10 06:46:03.0  )
RIO DE JANEIRO: Santos are in advanced talks with Chelsea to sell highly-rated forward Deivid Washington, according to media reports in Brazil.

The parties have agreed in principle to a deal worth 15 million euros with up to five million euros in bonuses, Globo Esporte reported on Wednesday.

It added that the 18-year-old has also received an offer from Ligue 1 outfit Monaco.

Washington has made 16 first-team appearances for Santos since he was promoted from the club's youth academy in January.

Chelsea currently have two other Brazilians in their senior squad: Defender Thiago Silva and midfielder Andrey Santos.

