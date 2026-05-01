Sports

Santner sidelined for at least a month due to shoulder injury

The 34-year-old injured his left shoulder while fielding during Mumbai Indians' match against the Chennai Super Kings on April 23
Gujarat Titans' Shahrukh Khan, right, looks on as Mumbai Indians' Mitchell Santner bowls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, in Ahmedabad, Monday, April 20, 2026
Gujarat Titans' Shahrukh Khan, right, looks on as Mumbai Indians' Mitchell Santner bowls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, in Ahmedabad, Monday, April 20, 2026PTI
Updated on

AUCKLAND: New Zealand white ball skipper Mitchell Santner will be out of action for at least a month due to a grade three ACL shoulder injury he sustained during the Indian Premier League.

 The 34-year-old injured his left shoulder while fielding during Mumbai Indians' match against the Chennai Super Kings on April 23.

"Santner returned home to New Zealand this week and saw a specialist this morning who confirmed a rest and rehabilitation period of at least one month," New Zealand Cricket said on Friday.

The spin-bowling all-rounder, who took a fine diving catch to dismiss CSK's Kartik Sharma off Jasprit Bumrah but hit his shoulder and head on the ground, will thus be unavailable for the one-off Test against Ireland and the first Test against England.

"His availability for the second and third Tests to be evaluated at a later date," NZC said.

The one-off four-day Test against Ireland begins at Stormont in Belfast on May 27, with the three Tests against England to be played at Lord's (June 4-8), The Oval (June 17-21) and Trent Bridge (June 25-29), respectively.

Mumbai Indians
Mitchell Santner
IPL2026

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