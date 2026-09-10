Santner rejects BBL offer to stay available for India, Australia series

"I don't want to give up captaincy. If that was part of the deal, it was a no brainer for me. There were chats that it could have worked. But for me, sitting without a central contract and trying to captain, I don't know if that would sit right at this stage."

New Zealand's centrally contracted players are required to be available for the Super Smash in January, which currently overlaps with the BBL and South Africa's SA20.

Several New Zealand players have instead taken casual contracts, giving them greater flexibility to participate in overseas franchise leagues while remaining available for international cricket.

Santner said he understood why players were choosing that route, particularly given the significant financial difference between international cricket and franchise tournaments.

"There's no judgment with guys taking casual deals. We aren't going to keep up with the money for some of these other opportunities going around," Santner said.

"But for me, I still want to be part of New Zealand cricket and what we've got coming up."