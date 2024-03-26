Santhosh’s ton helps Ambattur CC win

CHENNAI: S Santhosh Kumar’s unbeaten 123 helped Ambattur CC earn a six-run win over Thiruvallur CC in the first division of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League.

Santhosh struck 10 fours and four sixes as Ambattur scored 242 for four. In reply, Thiruvallur’s K Bharath Kumar waged a spirited battle scoring 124 (111b, 11x4, 4x6) but his innings went in vain as his team fell narrowly short.

In a fourth division match, medium pacer B Barath took five for 12 to bowl his team United CC to a thumping 98-run win over FSCA.

BRIEF SCORES:I Division: Ambattur CC 242/4 in 45 overs (S Santhosh Kumar 123*, D Sushil Rhaj 43, SL Lawrence Nova 32) bt Thiruvallur CC 236/7 in 45 overs (K Bharath Kumar 124, R Paul Johnson 46, S Naveen 39)

IV DIVISION: United CC 163/5 in 30 overs (S Maithresh 32, B Barath 68) bt FSCA 65 in 25.1 overs (B Barath 5/12)