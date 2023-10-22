Sans Hardik, it’s starting all over again for India

DHARAMSALA: Flying into the hilly terrain without its balancing figure Hardik Pandya, a frighteningly dominant India’s World Cup campaign will start all over again with Sunday’s blockbuster clash against an ambitious New Zealand.

A freak ankle injury had ruled Pandya out of the big game against the Kiwis which is eyeing its maiden triumph, even as the host desperately looks to break its long trophy jinx in ICC tournaments.

With the flamboyant all-rounder not in picture, India has been forced to disturb a combination that has brought it four convincing wins on the trot, leaving the opponent worried and exploring ways to stop the rampaging host.

Against the New Zealanders, the Indians will take to the field after having done a bit of rejigging of their combination and re-evaluation of strategies.

Pandya’s injury has disturbed the balance of the side as India doesn’t have a like-for-like replacement for him. These thoughts must have crossed the minds of the men who matter the moment Pandya sustained the injury to his left ankle while trying to stop the ball on his follow-through during the match against Bangladesh in Pune.

The star all-rounder has been advised rest and hasn’t travelled to Dharamsala. Currently under the assessment of the BCCI medical team, Pandya is expected to join the squad in Lucknow before the match against England next week.

In the current scenario, seamer Mohammed Shami, who hasn’t played a match so far in the World Cup, is a certainty in the playing XI as the pitch here is expected to favour the fast bowlers to some extent.

And to bolster the batting, Suryakumar Yadav instantly comes into the mix. But it remains to be seen who is the other player India would replace in its bid to get the balance right. Given the situation, the mediocre Shardul Thakur should get the boot as Shami would be better suited merely because of his pace and swing in these conditions.

Ravichandran Ashwin, too, provides an option for India with both bat and ball but it remains to be seen whether his off-spin would be effective here.

The Indian batting has been doing extremely well with the likes of Rohit, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Shubman Gill all scoring runs.

Young Gill would look to make his presence felt one more time after his half-century against Bangladesh. In bowling, the Indians have fared well with Jasprit Bumrah leading from the front with the new ball and Kuldeep Yadav decimating sides with his guile in the middle overs.

Mohammed Siraj, too, has lived up to the expectations, and if included, Shami would provide the extra sting to the pace unit. Going purely by records, New Zealand holds an edge over India in the World Cup.