Sanju Samson is our backbone, says CSK skipper after big win over Delhi Capitals

Samson, following his two unbeaten centuries earlier this season -- one of them against DC in Chennai -- smashed an unbeaten 87 as CSK chased down a modest 155 for 7 to seal an eight-wicket win with 15 balls to spare.

With the victory, CSK moved to 10 points and sixth place on the table from 10 games, while DC remained on eight points after another underwhelming display with the bat.

"On the batting side, more than grateful to have Sanju after the tournament he had in the (T20) World Cup, he's our backbone," said Gaikwad after the easy victory.