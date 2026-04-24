Sanju Samson, Akeal Hosein power CSK to massive 103-run win over MI in IPL

Samson stood tall with a 54-ball 101 (10x4s, 8x6s) in the first half, which took a faltering CSK to a challenging 207/6.

In reply, Mumbai Indians endured a horror start, slumping to 11 for three inside the first three overs, and never recovered as they were bowled out for 104 in 19 overs.

Backed by a partisan crowd that made it feel more like Chepauk than the Wankhede Stadium, CSK produced a clinical all-round performance despite the absence of MS Dhoni.

In a season marred by poor returns in the powerplay, Mumbai Indians endured their worst start yet, crawling to 29 for three after six overs following an early burst of wickets.

Danish Malewar (0) fell first in classical fashion, edging a Hosein delivery that gripped and spun away to be caught behind by Samson in the first over.

Mukesh Choudhary (1/31) then struck to dismiss Quinton de Kock (7), who chopped one back onto his stumps, before Hosein returned in the third over to clean up Naman Dhir (0) with a delivery that straightened and rattled the top of middle stump.