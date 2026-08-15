Sanjay, Tharun combine to notch up big win for Indian Bank

Brief Scores:



III Division A Zone – Indian Bank S & RC 402/6 in 50 overs (Sanjay Shrinivas 178, Tharun Kumar 112, V Nepolian 39 no) bt SNJ RC 189 in 43.3 overs (J Jai Suriya 77, J Vignesh 3/29);



V Division A Zone – The Triplicane CC 183 in 39.4 overs (Karpaga Ganapathy 49, VP Vishal 6/45) bt Globe CC 127 in 33.5 (H Sai Sachin 4/23);



Gandhi Nagar Starlets CC 306/7 in 50 overs (Namasivayam 123 no, Abhinav Ramesh 67) bt Triplicane RC 83 in 25.5 overs (Manikandan 5/41);



GTUC 130 in 37.5 overs (Churchill 4/21, Dhivahar 3/15) lost to TFUCC 134 /2 in 28.3 overs (Tamil Selvan 59);



Magnet CC 126 in 41.3 overs (Ram Babu 37, Kiran Raj Yadav 5/31) lost to Bharathi SC 130/4 in 33 overs (S Maithresh 45);



Netaji CC 89 in 22 overs (Sundar 5/26, Pradesh 3/8) lost to Gopalapuram CC 91/7 in 23 overs (Pradesh 31no, M. Chandru 5/29)